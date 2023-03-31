Sports

IPL 2023, GT vs CSK: Hardik Pandya elects to bowl

Written by Rajdeep Saha Mar 31, 2023, 07:12 pm 2 min read

Defending champions Gujarat Titans are up against four-time winners Chennai Super Kings (Source: Twitter/@ChennaiIPL)

Defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) are up against four-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the season opener of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). Both sides experienced contrasting campaigns last season as GT tasted the glory, while CSK finished second last. However, both camps are studded with prominent names this season. The news from Ahmedabad is Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya will field first.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium will host the duel on March 31. The track here offers assistance to spinners. However, the quick outfield gives the batters good returns for their shots. The dew factor could be key here at this venue. While Star Sports Network would provide the live telecast (7: 30 PM IST), Viacom18 and JioCinema hold the streaming rights.

Here is the head-to-head record

As GT debuted only last season, the two sides have only met twice so far. The Titans emerged winners on both occasions in the 2022 competition and would be determined to extend their streak. CSK would be raring to record their maiden win over GT.

Key performers to watch out for

Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya scored over 480 runs each last season. The duo has been in sublime form lately. Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan scalped 20 and 19 wickets, respectively, last season. Ruturaj Gaikwad, the highest run-getter in 2021, has scored the most runs for CSK since 2020 (1,207). Ben Stokes is the only batter to slam two IPL centuries in run chases.

Playing XI of the two teams

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (wk/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar. Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph.

CSK's Rajvardhan Hangargekar makes his IPL debut

Rajvardhan Hangargekar will make his IPL debut after being handed the cap. 20-year-old Hangargekar has played eight 20-over format games, claiming five scalps at 40.00.