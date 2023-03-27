Sports

IPL 2023: Here is the statistical preview of Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans scripted history when they won the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 title in their maiden campaign. Interestingly, they repeated the feat of Rajasthan Royals by beating them. Led by Hardik Pandya, GT showed they are no pushovers as they played with a lot of panache and passion. However, they will be determined to defend their title this season. Here's the statistical preview.

Their performance last season

Debutants GT started off their maiden IPL season by winning their first three matches. In fact, they won eight out of their first nine games last season and were a force to be reckoned with. Eventually, they finished at the top of the table with 20 points. Incidentally, they defeated RR twice by seven wickets in the Qualifier and then again in the final.

Hardik Pandya's all-round exploits

Skipper Hardik Pandya led from the front as he played with more caution last season and finished as the fourth-highest run-scorer with 487 runs in 15 matches at 44.27. Hardik (1,963 runs) needs 37 runs to complete 2,000 runs in 107 IPL matches. He is among the 11 players in IPL to have achieved the rare double of 1,000 runs and 50 wickets.

Gill also closes in on 2,000 runs in IPL

GT wasted no time in picking Shubman Gill when he wasn't retained by KKR ahead of last season. Gill also repaid the faith by scoring 483 runs in 16 matches at 34.50. He slammed four fifties and consistently gave GT good starts by capitalizing on the powerplay overs. Overall, he has amassed 1,900 runs in 74 IPL matches at 32.20, slamming 14 fifties.

A look at the key batters

David Miller had a fantastic IPL 2022, he scored 481 runs in 16 matches at a remarkable average of 68.71 (SR: 142.72) Wriddhiman Saha also chipped in with 317 runs in 11 outings, slamming three fifties. New addition, Kane Williamson has slammed 2,101 runs in 76 IPL matches at 36.22. Rahul Tewatia played his role scoring 217 runs with a strike rate of 147.61.

Spin King Rashid Khan will lead the GT bowling attack

Rashid Khan has been a metronome for franchises in the past. He finally tasted success in the IPL last season with GT. He picked 19 wickets last season in 16 matches at an economy of 6.59. Rashid had the second-best economy among bowlers who picked 10+ wickets, only behind Mohsin Khan (5.96). Overall, he has scalped 112 wickets in 92 IPL matches at 20.83.

A look at the key bowlers

Mohammed Shami led the wickets column for GT last season with 20 wickets in 16 outings. New addition, Shivam Mavi, who has picked 30 wickets in 32 IPL matches will look to play his second fiddle. Alzarri Joseph will get a bigger role this time, he has scalped 87 wickets in 76 T20s. Ireland speedster Joshua Little may also get a look in.

Do you know?

As per, Cricket.com Rashid has picked 79 wickets in the middle overs (7-15) in IPL with an economy rate of dot six. He averages only 20.5 while operating in this phase. Amit Mishra leads the tally with 121 wickets.

Here's a look at the GT squad for IPL 2023

GT squad: Hardik Pandya (captain), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha (Wk), Matthew Wade (Wk), Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel (Wk), Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma.