Sports

IPL 2023: Here's the statistical preview of Delhi Capitals

IPL 2023: Here's the statistical preview of Delhi Capitals

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Mar 26, 2023, 08:14 pm 3 min read

Delhi Capitals will be aiming to win their maiden IPL title (Source: Twitter/DelhiCapitals)

Delhi Capitals (DC) finished fifth in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) and missed the playoffs by a whisker. However, this time, they will be motivated to bring home their maiden IPL title. David Warner will lead them in the absence of Rishabh Pant, who continues to recover following a deadly car crash. In the last four seasons, they have reached the playoffs thrice.

Here's a look at their previous seasons

Delhi reached the playoffs in the first two seasons. However, they failed to maintain that consistency going forward. They finished last in 2011 before qualifying a season later. From 2013 to 2018, they failed to reach the playoffs every time. Since 2019, they have reached the last four thrice in four seasons. The streak was broken last season when they finished fifth.

Warner will look to continue his blazing form

As stated, Warner will lead the team in Pant's absence. Warner has previously led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to the title in 2016. In 162 matches, Warner has 5,881 runs at 42. He is the highest run-scorer among foreigners and third highest overall in IPL history. He has smashed 1,867 runs for DC and will become the fifth batter to cross 2,000 IPL runs.

DC will miss Risabh Pant dearly

DC won't be able to fill Pant's void, who met with an accident and is going through rehabilitation. He is the highest run-scorer for the franchise (2,838) in the IPL. He also has snapped 79 dismissals and is the sixth-highest in this regard in the IPL. He scored 340 runs in 14 matches last season at 30.90 (SR: 151.78). He was all-in-one for DC.

The wicket-keeping conundrum

DC does not have many choices in the wicket-keeping department as they were heavily dependent on Pant. Their best bet is England's Phil Salt, who has 4,118 runs in 180 T20s, striking at 149.79. Mumbai-based Sarfaraz Khan can be the domestic option. He had a terrific domestic season but hasn't flourished in IPL yet. The 25-year-old has scored 532 runs in 46 IPL matches.

A look at the key batters

Prithvi Shaw has amassed 1,588 runs for DC in 63 matches. He scored 283 runs last season in 10 matches. Mitchell Marsh and Rovman Powell also scored 251 and 250, respectively, last season and will be crucial again. T20 juggernaut Rilee Rossouw, who has hammered 7,666 runs in 301 matches, striking at 144.34, will be aiming at a breakthrough IPL season.

A look at the key bowlers

Kuldeep Yadav finished with 21 wickets in 14 matches at 19.95, picking up two four-wicket hauls. Anrich Nortje will lead the pace attack, he has 43 scalps in 30 IPL matches at 21.30. Mustafizur Rahman, who has 46 wickets in as many IPL matches, will also be the key. In 10 matches last season, Khaleel Ahmed picked up 16 wickets.

Do you know?

Among Indian batters, who have faced a minimum of 50 balls in the powerplay in the IPL, Shaw has the highest strike rate of 147.45. He is fourth in the overall powerplay strike-rate tally, behind Liam Livingstone (174.02), Sunil Narine (173.62), and Jonny Bairstow (147.69).

A look at DC's squad for IPL 2023

Delhi Capitals squad: David Warner (captain), Khaleel Ahmed, Aman Khan, Yash Dhull, Praveen Dubey, Sarfaraz Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Mukesh Kumar, Mustafizur Rahman, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vicky Ostwal, Manish Pandey, Ripal Patel, Axar Patel, Rovman Powell, Rilee Rossouw, Chetan Sakariya, Phil Salt, Ishant Sharma, Prithvi Shaw. Ruled out: Rishabh Pant.