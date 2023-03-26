Sports

SA vs WI: Kyle Mayers smashes his third T20I fifty

Written by Rajdeep Saha Mar 26, 2023, 07:48 pm 1 min read

West Indies all-rounder Kyle Mayers hammered a superb 27-ball 51 versus South Africa (Source: Twitter/ @windiescricket)

West Indies all-rounder Kyle Mayers hammered a superb 27-ball 51 versus South Africa in the second T20I at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Sunday. Mayers shared a terrific 135-run stand alongside Johnson Charles for the second wicket to power West Indies' innings. He was dismissed by Marco Jansen in the first ball of the 11th over. WI posted 258/5 in 20 overs.

Key numbers for Mayers

Mayers' knock was laced with five fours and four sixes. He struck at 188.89. He has now raced to 465 runs at 22.14, hammering his 3rd fifty. Mayers' 135-run stand is now the 3rd-highest in South Africa-West Indies matches in the 20-over format. Notably, WI hold the top three stands among the two teams in terms of partnership by runs.

How did WI's innings pan out?

WI lost Brandon King early on before a rapid partnership helped them set the base for a big total. Charles scored a record-breaking century, hammering 118 from 46 balls. Rovman Powell and Romario Shepherd played useful knocks in the middle to help WI post their best score in T20Is (258/5). For SA, Jansen claimed 3/52 from his 4 overs.