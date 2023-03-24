Sports

IPL 2023, RR: Squad analysis, schedule, Probable XI, and verdict

IPL 2023, RR: Squad analysis, schedule, Probable XI, and verdict

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Mar 24, 2023, 03:42 pm 4 min read

Jos Buttler won the Orange Cap last season (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Runners-up of the last season, Rajasthan Royals (RR) will tussle for their second title in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), starting March 31. The Sanju Samson-led side played some excellent cricket in the preceding season and reached the summit clash. They would like to go a step further this time around. Here we decode RR's squad ahead of the gala competition.

Run in the previous seasons

Under Shane Warne's leadership, RR clinched the inaugural IPL in 2008. The side then missed out on the playoff berth for four successive seasons. Between 2013 and 2018, they finished in the top four three times. Notably, RR were suspended for the 2016 and 2017 season. Last year, Samson guided the team to their second final appearance, where they lost to Gujarat Titans (GT).

Key signings at the auction

Jason Holder's signing for Rs. 5.75 crore headlined RR's outing at the IPL 2023 auction. They got Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa (Rs. 1.5 crore) for an absolute steal. Joe Root (Rs. 1 crore) was also among RR's notable buys. Pacer KM Asif (Rs. 30 lakh) and leg-spinner Murugan Ashwin (Rs. 20 lakh) were RR's key purchases among Indian players.

Prasidh Krishna ruled out

Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna, who was picked by RR for Rs. 10 crore in the 2022 auction, has been ruled out of IPL 2023 due to a lumbar stress fracture in his spine. The franchise is yet to announce his replacement.

A look at RR's schedule (1/3)

April 2: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad at 3:30 PM IST April 5: vs Punjab Kings in Guwahati at 7:30 PM IST April 8: vs Delhi Capitals in Guwahati at 3:30 PM IST April 12: vs Chennai Super Kings in Chennai at 7:30 PM IST April 16: vs Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad at 7:30 PM IST

A look at RR's schedule (2/3)

April 19: vs Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur at 7:30 PM IST April 23: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru at 3:30 PM IST April 27: vs Chennai Super Kings in Jaipur at 7:30 PM IST April 30: vs Mumbai Indians in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST May 5: vs Gujarat Titans in Jaipur at 7:30 PM IST

A look at RR's schedule (3/3)

May 7: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Jaipur at 7:30 PM IST May 11: vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata at 7:30 PM IST May 14: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Jaipur at 3:30 PM IST May 19: vs Punjab Kings in Dharamsala at 7:30PM IST

A look at the Rajasthan Royals squad

Squad: Sanju Samson (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa, Jason Holder, Donavon Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, KM Asif, M Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul PA, Joe Root

A look at RR's probable XI

RR's probable XI for the opening clash: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (captain and wicket-keeper), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Here are the strengths

The Royals have a settled initial XI alongside several potent back-ups. One of the most dangerous batters going around, Jos Buttler smoked four tons last season. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Samson were also among the runs. While leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was IPL 2022's highest wicket-taker, Ashwin and Trent Boult also enjoyed successful campaigns. In Navdeep Saini and Kuldeep Sen, RR have two quality Indian pacers.

What are the weaknesses?

Though Samson has proven his mettle, the batter has lacked in terms of scoring consistently. Devdutt Padikkal, who has been an opener for the majority of his career, blew hot and cold at number four last season. Meanwhile, RR don't have any quality foreign all-rounder to back up Jason Holder. Hence, Ravichandran Ashwin might be needed to step up with the bat.

Verdict: RR will be a force to reckon with

With so many stalwarts in the side and a settled combination, RR can give many teams a run for their money. Moreover, the side will play half of their matches in Jaipur, a venue where they have done well in the past seasons. The newly-introduced 'Impact-player rule' can potentially make up for RR's dearth of a quality Indian all-rounder.