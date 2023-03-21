Sports

Women's Premier League 2023: Tahlia McGrath smashes her fourth fifty

Written by Parth Dhall Mar 21, 2023, 09:50 pm 1 min read

Tahlia McGrath played a 58*-run knock in the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 season on Tuesday. The UP Warriorz all-rounder completed her fourth fifty of the tournament in the final league stage encounter against Delhi Capitals Women. Notably, she rescued the Warriorz after they lost half of their batters. UP Warriorz managed a score of 138/6 in 20 overs.

An incredible half-century from McGrath

McGrath was the lone warrior for UPW in the second half. She bailed them out after they were tottering on 105/6. McGrath brought up her fifty in the final over with a six over long off. It came off just 30 deliveries. Notably, the Australian all-rounder slammed her 15th half-century in T20 cricket. She finished with 58* off 32 balls (8 fours, 2 sixes).

Second-most runs in WPL 2023

After the innings, McGrath received the Orange Cap (most runs). However, DCW skipper Meg Lanning reclaimed the same in the second innings. McGrath is now the second-highest run-scorer of the tournament, having slammed 295 from eight matches at an incredible average of 59.00. The tally includes a strike rate of 159.45. Meanwhile, Lanning became the first batter to have crossed the 300-run mark.