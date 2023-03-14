Sports

WPL, MI vs GG: Gardner, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Matthews record three-fers

Mar 14, 2023

Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Giants at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, to qualify for the playoffs of the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL). MIW successfully defended 162/8, with Nat Sciver-Brunt and Hayley Matthews taking three wickets. Harmanpreet Kaur laid the foundation for MIW's win, slamming her third fifty of the tournament. Meanwhile, Ashleigh Gardner scalped three wickets for the Giants. Here are the stats.

Gardner was the pick of GG's bowlers

Gardner was the pick of GG's bowlers, taking three wickets for 34 runs (four overs). She dismissed Matthews, Harmanpreet, and Amanjot Kaur. Notably, Gardner also had an opportunity to take a hat-trick in the final over. Meanwhile, Kim Garth, Sneh Rana, and Tanuja Kanwar took a wicket each. Rana registered an economy rate of 4.20, having conceded just two runs in her final over.

Nat Sciver-Brunt, Matthews share six wickets

Nat Sciver-Brunt and Matthews took six wickets between them. They mowed down GG's batting line-up. Interestingly, both Brunt and Matthews conceded under 25 runs in four overs. Meanwhile, Amelia Kerr snapped up two wickets for just 18 runs in four overs. Issy Wong took a solitary wicket of the dangerous Harleen Deol, who managed 22 off 23 balls.

Nat Sciver-Brunt scores a vital 36

Besides taking three wickets, Nat Sciver-Brunt also shone with the bat. She scored a 31-ball 36, a knock laced with 5 fours and 1 six. Nat Sciver-Brunt also added 74 runs along with Yastika Bhatia for the second wicket.

MIW reach playoffs, attain these feats

As stated, MIW have recorded their fifth successive win in WPL 2023. They are the only unbeaten side in the tournament so far. The table-toppers have qualified for the all-important playoffs. On the other hand, GG have lost their fourth match. Besides, MIW have become the first side to defend a total of less than 200 in the ongoing WPL.