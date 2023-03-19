Sports

PSL 2023: Decoding the notable stats and records

PSL 2023: Decoding the notable stats and records

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Mar 19, 2023, 01:37 pm 4 min read

Lahore Qalandars clinched PSL 2023 (Source: Twitter/@thePSLt20)

Lahore Qalandars scripted history by becoming the first team to clinch successive Pakistan Super League (PSL) titles. They defeated Multan Sultans by one run in the final of the 2023 edition. The summit clash was an absolute thriller as Shaheen Afridi's men claimed a formidable victory. The Qalandars skipper starred with his all-round performance. Here we decode the key stats from PSL 2023.

How did the final match pan out?

The Qalandars finished at 200/6 while batting first in Lahore. While Abdullah Shafique scored a fiery 40-ball 65 at the top, Shaheen chipped in with a breathtaking cameo (44* off 15 balls). In reply, the Sultans were in the hunt till the very end as Rilee Rossouw (52) and skipper Mohammad Rizwan (34) made key contributions. However, Shaheen's 4/51 meant the Sultans fell short.

Successive titles for the Qalandars

Meanwhile, Qalandars became the second team after Islamabad United (2016 and 2018) to claim two PSL titles. Peshawar Zalmi (2017), Quetta Gladiators (2019), Karachi Kings (2020), and Multan Sultans (2021) are the winners of the other editions. Notably, Shaheen, who became Lahore's skipper last year, became the first captain to attain multiple PSL trophies.

Top-two highest scores

The top-two highest team scores in PSL history were recorded this season and that too in the same match. Multan posted 262/3 while batting first against Quetta Gladiators, going past Islamabad United, who posted 247/2 against Peshawar Zalmi in 2021. In reply, the Gladiators managed 253/8, advancing to the second place on the list. This is the highest T20 score in a losing cause.

Highest match aggregate

A total of 515 runs were scored in the Multan vs Quetta contest, the highest match aggregate in T20s. Only one other T20 had witnessed 500 or more runs being scored. Titans and Knights aggregated 501 runs in last year's CSA T20 Challenge

Highest score in PSL

Three of the four highest individual scores in PSL were also clocked this season. Quetta Gladiators' Jason Roy scored an unbeaten 63-ball 145 against Peshawar Zalmi, beating Colin Ingram's 127* for Karachi Kings in 2019. Multan Sultans duo of Rilee Rossouw (121 against Peshawar Zalmi) and Usman Khan (120 versus Quetta Gladiators) are now placed third and fourth in the list.

Fastest PSL ton

Meanwhile, Usman's ton against Gladiators came off just 36 balls, the fastest-ever in PSL history. He went past his teammate Rossouw, who mustered a 41-ball ton only a day before against Peshawar Zalmi.

Hat-trick for Abbas Afridi

Multan pacer Abbas Afridi was the only bowler to take a hat-trick in PSL 2023, claiming 5/47 vs Gladiators. He became only the fifth bowler after Mohammad Amir, Junaid Khan, Imran Tahir, and Mohammad Sami to bag a hat-trick in PSL history. Shaheen Afridi (5/40 vs Peshawar Zalmi) and Ihsanullah (5/12 vs Quetta Gladiators) were the only other bowlers to claim fifers this season.

Multan's historic chase

Multan Sultans chased down a mammoth 243 against Peshawar Zalmi. This is the highest-ever successful chase in franchise T20 cricket. They went past St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, who chased down 242 versus Jamaica Tallawahs in the 2019 Caribbean Premier League (CPL). Overall, in T20 cricket, only Australia have successfully chased down a higher target, 244 versus New Zealand in February 2018.

Unwanted record for Peshawar Zalmi

The Babar Azam-led Zalmi failed to defend a total of 240 and more two successive times this season. Before the defeat against the Sultans, they couldn't defend 240 against Quetta Gladiators. It was the highest successful chase in PSL history before the Sultans displaced them. Two of the five successful T20 chases of 240 or more have been recorded against Zalmi.

A look at the PSL awards

With 550 runs, Multan skipper Rizwan finished as the highest run-scorer. Rizwan's teammate Abbas Afridi (23) finished as the leading wicket-taker of PSL 2023. He was also named the Emerging player of the Tournament. Multan's Ihsanullah was named the Player of the Tournament (22 wickets at 15.77). ﻿Karachi Kings' Imad Wasim was adjudged the All-rounder of the Tournament(404 runs and nine wickets).

Best fielder and keeper

Rizwan was also named the best wicket-keeper of the season for effecting 14 dismissals behind the stumps. His teammate Kieron Pollard was named the best fielder for taking 11 catches. Peshawar Zalmi were given the Spirit of Cricket award.