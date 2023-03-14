Sports

WPL 2023: MI smash 162/8 against GG; Harmanpreet Kaur shines

Written by Parth Dhall Mar 14, 2023, 09:12 pm 2 min read

Ashleigh Gardner took three wickets for the Giants (Source: Twitter/@wplt20)

Mumbai Indians racked up 162/8 against Gujarat Giants in the 12th match of the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL) at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Yastika Bhatia and Nat Sciver-Brunt set the tone for MIW's innings before Harmanpreet Kaur took over. The MIW skipper stood tall to slam her third fifty of the tournament. Meanwhile, Ashleigh Gardner took three wickets for the Giants.

MIW batters were at bay in Powerplay

MIW were off to a patchy start after GG skipper Sneh Rana elected to field. Gardner dismissed the dangerous Hayley Matthews on the fourth ball of the match. Kim Garth and Rana kept the MIW batters quiet in the next two overs. However, Bhatia and Nat Sciver-Brunt upped the scoring rate to an extent. MIW managed just 31/1 in the Powerplay (0-6).

MIW batters fail to convert starts

Nat Sciver-Brunt (36) and Yastika (44) added 74 runs for the second wicket after Matthews departed early. However, the duo was dismissed in quick succession. MIW were tottering on 84/3 in 12.1 overs before Harmanpreet and Amelia Kerr paired up. They took MIW past the 120-run mark. However, Tanuja Kanwar got rid of Kerr in the 17th over.

Another scintillating knock from Harmanpreet

Once again, Harmanpreet led MIW from the front. She started watchfully but unleashed her carnage in the final few overs. Harmanpreet smashed 51 off 30 balls, a knock laced with 7 fours and 2 sixes. It was her third half-century of the WPL. Harmanpreet slammed a blistering 65 in the tournament opener against GG. She also whacked 53* against UP Warriorz.

What about the bowlers?

Gardner was the pick of GG's bowlers, having taken three wickets for 34 runs in four overs. Meanwhile, Garth, Rana, and Kanwar took a wicket each. Rana registered an economy rate of 4.20, having conceded just two runs in her final over. Harleen Deol's direct hit from long-on to dismiss Humaira Kazi grabbed eyeballs. The former also took a brilliant catch to dismiss Harmanpreet.