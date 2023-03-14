Sports

WPL 2023, MI vs GG: Sneh Rana elects to field

WPL 2023, MI vs GG: Sneh Rana elects to field

Written by Parth Dhall Mar 14, 2023, 07:10 pm 1 min read

The Brabourne Stadium will host the match (Source: Twitter/@wplt20)

Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants are set to square off in the 12th match of the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL) at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. MIW are the only unbeaten side in the ongoing tournament, having won each of their first four matches. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals thrashed GG on Saturday. Their skipper Sneh Rana has won the toss and elected to field.

Here are the two teams

Mumbai Indians Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Dhara Gujjar, Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque. Gujarat Giants (Playing XI): Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Annabel Sutherland, Sushma Verma (wicket-keeper), Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Sneh Rana (captain), Mansi Joshi.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

As stated, the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai will host the 12th encounter (7:30 PM IST). The venue boasts an average first innings total of 165. As Viacom 18 owns WPL's broadcasting rights, fans in India can catch the live telecast of the matches on Sports 18, Sports Khel, Colors Cinema, Colors Tamil, and Colors Kannada Cinema. JioCinema will provide the live streaming.