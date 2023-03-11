Sports

Marizanne Kapp records best bowling figures of Women's Premier League

Mar 11, 2023

Marizanne Kapp registered the career-best figures of WPL

Delhi Capitals restricted Gujarat Giants to 105/9 in match number nine of the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL) at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. The Giants were outfoxed by Marizanne Kapp, who took a brilliant five-wicket haul. The right-arm seamer has registered the career-best figures of the ongoing tournament. It was just the third fifer of the WPL. Here are the stats.

Kapp was all guns blazing

GG struggled big time after skipper Sneh Rana elected to bat on DY Patil's green top. They were reduced to 9/3 in 2.3 overs, with Sabbhineni Meghana and Ashleigh Gardner departing without scoring. Kapp was all over the Giants, also removing the dangerous Deol. Shikha Pandey dismissed Dayalan Hemalatha as GG managed 31/5 in the Powerplay (6.0).

Maiden T20 fifer for Kapp; best bowling figures of WPL

Kapp dismissed Sushma Verma in the seventh over to complete her maiden five-wicket haul in T20 cricket. Notably, the former also had an opportunity to claim a hat-trick in the third over. Kapp eventually finished with 5/15 in four overs, the best figures of the ongoing tournament. She surpassed Tara Norris, who took 5/29 against Royal Challengers Bangalore Women.

Third fifer in WPL 2023

Kapp took the third fifer of the ongoing WPL. Notably, two of them have been registered by DCW players, Norris being the other. GG's Kim Garth recorded one against UP Warriorz (5/36) earlier in the tournament.