Sports

WPL: DC restrict GG to 105/9; Kapp takes fifer

WPL: DC restrict GG to 105/9; Kapp takes fifer

Written by Parth Dhall Mar 11, 2023, 09:05 pm 2 min read

Marizanne Kapp took a brilliant fifer (Source: Twitter/@wplt20)

Delhi Capitals have restricted Gujarat Giants to 105/9 in match number nine of the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL) at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. The Giants were outfoxed by Marizanne Kapp, who took a brilliant five-wicket haul. Top-order batter Harleen Deol looked solid in her 14-ball 20. Georgia Wareham, Tanuja Kanwar, and Kim Garth also contributed in the second half.

GG struggle in Powerplay

GG struggled big time after skipper Sneh Rana elected to bat on DY Patil's green top. They were reduced to 9/3 in 2.3 overs, with Sabbhineni Meghana and Ashleigh Gardner departing without scoring. Kapp was all over the Giants, also removing the dangerous Deol. Shikha Pandey dismissed Dayalan Hemalatha as GG managed 31/5 in the Powerplay (6.0).

Maiden T20 fifer for Kapp

Kapp dismissed Sushma Verma in the seventh over to complete her maiden five-wicket haul in T20 cricket. Notably, the former also had an opportunity to claim a hat-trick in the third over. Kapp eventually finished with 5/15 in four overs, the best figures of the ongoing tournament. She surpassed Tara Norris, who took 5/29 against Royal Challengers Bangalore Women.

Third fifer in WPL 2023

Kapp took the third fifer of the ongoing WPL. Notably, two of them have been registered by DCW players, Norris being the other. GG's Kim Garth recorded one against UP Warriorz (5/36) earlier in the tournament.

DCW enter an elite club

As per Kausthub Gudipati, DCW have become just the second team with multiple bowlers taking a five-wicket haul in a WPL/IPL season. Lasith Malinga, Harbhajan Singh, and Munaf Patel took fifers for Mumbai Indians in the 2011 IPL season.

A forgettable feat for GG

GG has become the first team in the WPL to lose their first wicket without scoring. Kapp dismissed Meghana for a duck on the second delivery of the match. The former cleaned Meghana up with a scathing yorker on the off-stump.