WPL 2023, Delhi Capitals thrash Gujarat Giants: Key stats

Mar 11, 2023

It was a one-sided effort from the Capitals (Source: Twitter/@wplt20)

Delhi Capitals thrashed Gujarat Giants in match number nine of the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL) at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning helped the Capitals chase down 106 in 7.1 overs (by 10 wickets). Earlier, the Giants were outfoxed by Marizanne Kapp, who took a brilliant five-wicket haul. She registered the career-best figures of the ongoing tournament.

How did GGW's innings pan out?

GG struggled big time after skipper Sneh Rana elected to bat on DY Patil's green top. They were reduced to 9/3 in 2.3 overs, with Sabbhineni Meghana and Ashleigh Gardner departing without scoring. Kapp was all over the Giants, taking a scintillating five-wicket haul. GG managed just 105-9 in 20 overs, with Kim Garth chipping in with a crucial 32* eventually.

Shafali, Lanning make it one-sided

Shafali and Lanning made the run-chase one-sided for the Capitals. The duo, who has recorded several fruitful opening stands for DC, shone forth again. While Shafali looked to attack at every ball, Lanning watched Shafali go berserk from the other end. The former raced to her half-century off just 19 balls. DCW scored 87/0 in the Powerplay and got home in just 7.1 overs.

Fastest WPL half-century by an Indian

Shafali smashed the fastest half-century by an Indian in the ongoing tournament (19 balls). Overall, it was the second-fastest WPL fifty, only behind Sophia Dunkley (18 balls). Shafali smashed 76 off just 28 deliveries, a majestic knock laced with 10 fours and 5 sixes. The young Indian opener finished with a staggering strike rate of 271.43.

Maiden T20 fifer for Kapp; best bowling figures of WPL

Kapp dismissed Sushma Verma in the seventh over to complete her maiden five-wicket haul in T20 cricket. Notably, the former also had an opportunity to claim a hat-trick in the third over. Kapp eventually finished with 5/15 in four overs, the best figures of the ongoing tournament. She surpassed Tara Norris, who took 5/29 against Royal Challengers Bangalore Women.

Third fifer in WPL 2023

Kapp took the third fifer of the ongoing WPL. Notably, two of them have been registered by DCW players, Norris being the other. GG's Kim Garth recorded one against UP Warriorz (5/36) earlier in the tournament.