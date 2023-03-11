Sports

Shafali Verma slams fastest WPL half-century by an Indian: Stats

Delhi Capitals thrashed Gujarat Giants in match number nine of the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL) at the DY Patil Sports Academy. Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning helped the Capitals chase down 106 in 7.1 overs (by 10 wickets). The former smashed the fastest WPL half-century by an Indian. Earlier, the Giants were outfoxed by Marizanne Kapp, who took a brilliant five-wicket haul.

Shafali, Lanning make it one-sided

Shafali and Lanning made the run-chase one-sided for the Capitals. The duo, who has recorded several fruitful opening stands for DC, shone forth again. While Shafali looked to attack at every ball, Lanning watched Shafali go berserk from the other end. The former raced to her half-century off just 19 balls. DCW scored 87/0 in the Powerplay and got home in just 7.1 overs.

Fastest WPL half-century by an Indian

Shafali smashed the fastest half-century by an Indian in the ongoing tournament (19 balls). Overall, it was the second-fastest WPL fifty, only behind Sophia Dunkley (18 balls). Shafali smashed 76 off just 28 deliveries, a majestic knock laced with 10 fours and 5 sixes. The young Indian opener finished with a staggering strike rate of 271.43.

DC bagged Shafali for Rs. 2 crore

The Delhi-based franchise bought Shafali for a staggering sum of Rs. 2 crore in the WPL 2023 auction. Shafali is one of the most destructive batters going around, and her records in WT20I cricket state the same.

A look at her WT20I stats

Currently the 15th-ranked batter in Women's T20Is, Shafali has been nothing but sensational in the format. She made her WT20I debut against South Africa in 2019. She has since clubbed 1,333 runs across 56 matches for India Women. She averages 24.23 and strikes at a healthy rate of 132.11. The dasher has struck five half-centuries, with a personal best of 73 versus West Indies.