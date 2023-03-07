Sports

WPL 2023, DC vs UPW: Alyssa Healy elects to field

Written by Parth Dhall Mar 07, 2023, 07:02 pm 2 min read

The DY Patil Sports Academy is hosting the encounter

Delhi Capitals will face UP Warriorz in the fifth match of the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL) at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Both teams prevailed in their opening encounters. DC overcame Royal Challengers Bangalore by 60 runs, while UP Warriorz defeated Gujarat Giants by three wickets. UP Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy has won the toss and elected to field.

Here are the two teams

Delhi Capitals Women (Playing XI): Meg Lanning (captain), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris. UP Warriorz (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy (captain and wicket-keeper), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Simran Shaikh, Devika Vaidya, Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai will host the fifth encounter (7:30 PM IST). The venue boasts an average first innings total of 179. As Viacom 18 owns WPL's broadcasting rights, fans in India can catch the live telecast of the matches on Sports 18, Sports Khel, Colors Cinema, Colors Tamil, and Colors Kannada Cinema. JioCinema will provide the live streaming.

DCW beat RCBW in match number two

DCW beat RCBW in match number two of the inaugural WPL season. Batting first, DCW managed a significant 223/2 in 20 overs. Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma contributed with quality scores upfront and set the base. In response, Smriti Mandhana and Ellyse Perry's knocks weren't enough. For RCBW, Tara Norris claimed a fifer. RCBW managed 163/8 in 20 overs.

UP Warriorz beat Gujarat Giants; Grace Harris shines

UP Warriorz beat Gujarat Giants to claim their first win of the 2023 WPL edition at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. The Warriorz, who were 105/7 at one stage, successfully chased 170. Grace Harris scripted their win with a scintillating 59*. She pulled it off when UP required 63 (24). A stunning fifer by Kim Garth went in vain.