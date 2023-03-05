Sports

NZ vs SL, Test series 2023: Presenting the statistical preview

Written by Rajdeep Saha Mar 05, 2023, 11:29 am 2 min read

New Zealand and Sri Lanka will be gearing up for a two-match Test series, starting March 5 (Source: Twitter/@BLACKCAPS)

New Zealand and Sri Lanka will be gearing up for a two-match Test series, starting March 5 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. This series is part of the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle. Notably, Sri Lanka still have an outside chance of making it to the final against Australia in June. Ahead of a cracking series, we look at the statistical preview.

A look at the H2H record between the two sides

In terms of the H2H record, the two sides have met on 36 occasions. NZ have won 16 matches, whereas SL have pocketed nine wins. 11 matches have ended in a draw. Notably, NZ have won each of the last three series at home versus the Lankans, winning 2-0, 2-0, and 1-0 respectively. SL last won a series versus NZ in 2009 (at home).

Williamson, Latham eye the 1,000-run mark

NZ batters Kane Williamson and Tom Latham eye the 1,000-run mark versus SL in Tests. Williamson has scored 992 runs at 66.13. He has three tons and five fifties. Latham has racked up 927 runs at 77.25. He has four centuries under his belt. Both Williamson and Latham can join former skipper Stephen Fleming (1,166) in terms of 1,000-plus runs in NZ-SL matches.

Angelo Mathews can attain these milestones

Veteran cricketer Angelo Mathews is also aiming to complete 1,000 runs versus the Kiwis. He has managed 839 runs at 52.43. He is line to surpass Kumar Sangakkara's tally of 887 runs. Mathews can become just the 2nd Lankan batter after Mahela Jayawardene (1,028) to hammer 1,000-plus runs. Meanwhile, Mathews has 6,953 runs in Tests at 45.14 and is closing in on 7,000.

Southee and Wagner could prove to be decisive

Tim Southee is the most successful Kiwi bowler versus Lanka, having managed 53 wickets at 18.07. Southee, who has 359 scalps at 29.33, can eclipse Daniel Vettori and Imran Khan in terms of wickets (362) each. Neil Wagner has 18 scalps versus SL at 33.50. He can become just the fourth Kiwi bowler to claim 25-plus wickets in NZ-SL matches.