ROI overcome MP, win Irani Cup 2022-23 honor: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Mar 05, 2023

Rest of India beat Ranji Trophy 2021-22 winners Madhya Pradesh in the Irani Cup (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Rest of India beat Ranji Trophy 2021-22 winners Madhya Pradesh in the Irani Cup. Rest of India claimed a massive 238-run win. ROI rode on Abhimanyu Easwaran and Yashasvi Jaiswal's heroics in the first innings to post a significant 484 in the first innings. MP managed 294 in response before bowling out ROI for 246. MP then folded for 198 in the 2nd innings.

How did the match pan out?

ROI saw Easwaran and Jaiswal add a heroic 371-run stand for the second wicket before MP fought back to dismiss them on 484. Avesh Khan claimed 4/74. A quality bowling display helped ROI dismiss MP for 294 with Yash Dubey scoring 109 and Pulkit Narang claiming 4/65. Jaiswal scored 144 in the second innings as ROI scored 246. In response, MP fell short.

Yashasvi shines for ROI

Yashasvi hammered scores of 213 and 144 for ROI across his two innings. He smashed 46 fours and six sixes in the match. Yashasvi has now raced to 1,845 runs in First-Class cricket, with his average being over 80. He owns nine tons and only a couple of fifties in the format. His highest score in the whites read 265.

Records galore for young Yashasvi

As per Sportstar, Yashasvi became the very first batter to slam a double-ton and a hundred in the same Irani Cup match. He also became just the second batter after Shikhar Dhawan to accumulate 300 or more runs in an Irani Cup match. Overall, Jaiswal is the 11th Indian to smoke a First-Class double-century and a hundred in the same contest.

10th batter to slam double-ton in Irani Trophy

Earlier in the contest, Yashasvi became only the 10th batter to slam a double-ton in Irani Cup. Overall, he recorded the sixth-highest individual score in the competition. Wasim Jaffer (286), Murali Vijay (266), Pravin Amre (246), Surinder Amarnath (235*), and Ravi Shastri (217) are the ones ahead of him in this regard. Notably, it was his third double-ton in FC cricket.

Highest partnership in Irani Cup

Rest of India's first innings in the game saw Yashasvi and Easwaran (154) add 371 runs for the second wicket. This is the highest partnership for any wicket in the history of the Irani Cup. The duo went past Shastri (217) and Amre (246), who added 327 runs for the fourth wicket against Bengal in 1990.

Easwaran shines for ROI

Bengal batter Easwaran hammered 154 in the first innings. His knock was laced with 17 fours and two sixes. He scored 28 in the second innings. sharing another crucial stand alongside Yashasvi. Easwaran has now raced to 6,556 runs at 47.85. He has 22 tons and 26 fifties.

More records for Yashasvi

As per statistician, Kausthub Gudapati, Yashasvi became the first player to score a double century in Duleep Trophy and Irani Cup in the same season. He also became the youngest player to hit a double-century in Irani Cup.

Key records scripted in the match

MP's Yash Dubey scored 109 in the first innings. He followed it up with an 8-run knock in the 2nd. Dubey has now surpassed the 2,000-run mark in FC cricket. He has 2,071 runs at 41.42. He has smashed four tons and 10 fifties. Avesh claimed six wickets in the match. He has 144 scalps under his belt.

ROI extend their dominance

As per ESPNcricinfo, ROI have now claimed 26 Irani Cup wins, having played 59 matches. ROI have lost 25 matches and drawn eight. ROI have a win percentage of 44.06%. Notably, this was MP's maiden Irani Cup duel.