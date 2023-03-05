Sports

Kylian Mbappe becomes Paris Saint-Germain's all-time leading scorer: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Mar 05, 2023, 11:48 am 2 min read

Mbappe has 201 goals for the Ligue 1 leaders, having played 247 matches across competitions Source: Twitter/@PSG_English)

Football superstar Kylian Mbappe has become Paris Saint-Germain's all-time leading scorer. He achieved the feat while scoring his side's fourth goal on matchday 26 of the Ligue 1 2022-23 season. PSG thrashed Nantes 4-2 to extend their lead at the top of the table. Mbappe, who had equaled Edinson Cavani's tally for PSG on matchday 25 versus Marseille, now sits at the top.

201 goals for PSG

Mbappe has 201 goals for the Ligue 1 leaders, having played 247 matches across competitions. Former PSG striker Edinson Cavani managed 200 goals for the club in 301 matches. Meanwhile, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who scored 156 goals for the club, is the only other player in PSG's history to smash 150-plus goals.

Season-wise breakdown of Mbappe's goals

In the 2017-18 season, Mbappe managed 21 goals in 44 appearances. In 2018-19, he scored 39 goals in 43 matches. In 2019-20, Mbappe scored 30 goals in 37 matches. Mbappe followed this up with 42 and 39 goals respectively. In 2022-23, he has 30 goals.

Performance in 2022-23

In 18 Ligue 1 matches this season, Mbappe has managed 18 goals and 3 assists. He also scored five goals and made an assist in the Coupe de France. Mbappe has managed a further 7 goals and 3 assists in the UEFA Champions League.

Mbappe has these goal-scoring numbers for PSG

Mbappe is the highest scorer for PSG in the Champions League (34 goals). He is the second-highest scorer in Ligue 1 with 137 goals. He needs two more to surpass Cavani's tally of 138. With 27 goals, Mbappe is the highest scorer for PSG in the Coupe de France. He has one goal in the Trophee des Champions and 2 in the French Cup.

PSG win 4-2 versus Nantes

PSG went 2-0 up with Lionel Messi opening the scoring before Jaouen Hadjam managed an own goal. Nantes showed composure before half-time thanks to goals from Ludovic Blas and Ignatius Ganago. PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was guilty on both occasions. Danilo Pereira headed the home side back in front on the hour mark before Mbappe scored in the 92nd minute.