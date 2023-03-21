Sports

WPL 2023: UPW compile 138/6 against DC; McGrath, Capsey shine

UPW were 91/4 at one stage (Source: Twitter/@wplt20)

UP Warriorz compiled 138/6 against Delhi Capitals in the final league match of the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL) edition at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. An unbeaten half-century from Tahlia McGrath powered DCW, who were 91/4 at one stage. Meanwhile, spinner Alice Capsey took three wickets for the Capitals. Second-placed DCW require a win to top the points table.

A decent start by DCW

UPW were off to a decent start after DCW elected to field. Alyssa Healy and Shweta Sehrawat kick-started their innings before Radha Yadav dismissed the latter. Radha picked a wicket on her first delivery of the match. UPW were 38/1 at the end of the sixth over, with Healy smashing 16(17). Jess Jonassen conceded just six runs in two overs in this phase.

Here's what transpired in the middle overs

Healy, who rebuilt UPW's innings after Sehrawat's dismissal, played cautiously. However, Capsey got rid of Healy (36) in the 10th over. Two overs later, Radha removed Simran Shaikh through what was a soft dismissal. UPW accelerated in the 14th over bowled by Arundhati Reddy, having plundered 14 runs. Jonassen dismissed Kiran Navgire in the very next over.

An incredible half-century from McGrath

McGrath was the lone warrior for UPW in the second half. She bailed them out after they were tottering on 105/6. McGrath brought up her fifty in the final over with a six over long off. It came off just 30 deliveries. Notably, the Australian all-rounder slammed her 15th half-century in T20 cricket. She finished with 58* off 32 balls (8 fours, 2 sixes).

Capsey shines with the ball

Spinner Capsey was the pick of DCW's bowlers in the match. She took three wickets for 26 runs in four overs, her best figures in WPL 2023. However, Capsey gave away 19 runs in the innings' final over. Interestingly, her figures after bowling three overs read 3-0-7-3. Capsey now has six wickets in the ongoing tournament at an average of 19.50.

Will DCW displace table-toppers MIW?

Before the MIW-RCBW game, both MIW and DCW, having reached the WPL playoffs, were tied on points. However, DCW topped the table with a better NRR. With a sixth win, MIW have reclaimed their top spot. Meanwhile, DCW can still displace MIW tonight by beating UP Warriorz, who also sealed a playoff berth. The team finishing first will directly reach the final.