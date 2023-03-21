Sports

WPL 2023: Alice Capsey's three-fer disarrays UP Warriorz

Written by Parth Dhall Mar 21, 2023, 10:11 pm 1 min read

Capsey recorded her best figures of WPL

UP Warriorz compiled 138/6 against Delhi Capitals in the final league match of the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL) edition at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Spinner Alice Capsey did most of the damage, taking three wickets for the Capitals. She registered her best bowling figures of the ongoing tournament. Later, an unbeaten half-century from Tahlia McGrath rescued DCW. Here are the key stats.

Capsey shines with the ball

Spinner Capsey was the pick of DCW's bowlers in the match. She took three wickets for 26 runs in four overs, her best figures in WPL 2023. However, Capsey gave away 19 runs in the innings' final over. Interestingly, her figures after bowling three overs read 3-0-7-3. Capsey now has six wickets in the ongoing tournament at an average of 19.50.

Capsey also contributes with the bat

Capsey also contributed with the bat in the second innings. She scored in excess of 20 after DCW were reduced to 70/3 in the run-chase. Notably, Capsey smashed Sophie Ecclestone for three fours in the ninth over.