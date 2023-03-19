Sports

Bangladesh vs Ireland, 2nd ODI: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Mar 19, 2023, 02:37 pm 3 min read

Hridoy scored 93 on his ODI debut in the first match (Source: Twitter/@BCBTigers)

Following a dominant win in the first ODI, Bangladesh will be looking to carry that momentum in the second game of the three-match ODI series against Ireland. The venue of the first match, Sylhet International stadium will again host this game as Ireland will look to correct their mistakes and come out stronger. Here is the preview.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The pitch in Sylhet International stadium will be very conducive for batting. The venue boasts an average first-innings score of 300 in ODIs. Therefore, the teams will look to win the toss and bat first. Unfortunately, there is no telecast for Indian fans. But they can catch all the action on Fancode (paid subscription) from 1:30 PM IST on Monday.

Here's the head-to-head record

Bangladesh squared off against Ireland a total of 11 times in ODIs and enjoy an overwhelming record. The Bangla Tigers have won eight times to Ireland's two. While one of the fixtures was inconclusive. In Bangladesh, Tamim Iqbal's men have a perfect 5-0 record against the visitors. They will look to extend this formidable record.

All-round Bangladesh will be a stern challenge for Ireland

Bangladesh packed a punch with their batting as they posted a massive total in the first ODI. Shakib Al Hasan and Tawhid Hridoy were the primary contributors. Ebadot Hossain finished with career-best figures (4/42) in ODIs. Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie, and Harry Tector will have to take more responsibility for Ireland. Whereas, Mark Adair and other bowlers will also have to step up.

A look at the Probable XIs

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (captain), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicket-keeper), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Yasir Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain. Ireland: Paul Stirling, Stephen Doheny, Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wicket-keeper), Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Graham Hume, Mark Adair.

Here's a look at the key performers

Shakib completed 7,000 ODI runs in the first game. He became only the third player to claim 300 wickets and score 7,000 runs. Whereas Litton Das (1,945) may get to 2,000 ODI runs in this match. Rahim (6,945) is also close to completing 7,000 runs. Dockrell (973) may become the ninth Irish batter to complete 1,000 ODI runs. He also has 93 ODI scalps.

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Option 1: Litton Das, Lorcan Tucker, Tamim Iqbal, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Yasir Ali, Curtis Campher, Taskin Ahmed (VC), Mark Adair. Option 2: Paul Stirling, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (VC), Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Shakib Al Hasan (c), George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Ebadot Hossain, Taskin Ahmed.