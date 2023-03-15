Sports

WPL 2023, UPW vs RCB: Smriti Mandhana elects to field

Written by Parth Dhall Mar 15, 2023, 07:11 pm 2 min read

RCBW are yet to win a match (Source: Twitter/@wplt20)

UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to lock horns in the 13th match of the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL) in Navi Mumbai. UPW have won two out of four encounters, while RCBW are the only winless side in the ongoing tournament. They have lost each of their five encounters. Their skipper Smriti Mandhana has won the toss and elected to field.

Here are the two Playing XIs

UP Warriorz (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy (captain and wicket-keeper), Devika Vaidya, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Shweta Sehrawat, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad. Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana (captain), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Kanika Ahuja.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai will host the 13th encounter (7:30 PM IST). The venue boasts an average first innings total of 165. As Viacom 18 owns WPL's broadcasting rights, fans in India can catch the live telecast of the matches on Sports 18, Sports Khel, Colors Cinema, Colors Tamil, and Colors Kannada Cinema. JioCinema will provide the live streaming.

UP Warriorz squad

UP Warriorz squad: Alyssa Healy (captain and wicket-keeper), Devika Vaidya, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Shweta Sehrawat, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Lauren Bell, Grace Harris, Shivali Shinde, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women squad

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women squad: Smriti Mandhana (captain), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Preeti Bose, Erin Burns, Kanika Ahuja, Sahana Pawar, Dane van Niekerk, Komal Zanzad, Indrani Roy, Poonam Khemnar.