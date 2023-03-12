Sports

Virat Kohli completes 75 international centuries: Decoding his stats

Mar 12, 2023

Kohli boasts the second-most international centuries (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Virat Kohli brought up his 28th Test century in the ongoing fourth and final Test versus Australia. Overall, it is now his 75th ton in international cricket. He is now only behind compatriot and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar (100) in terms of international centuries. Notably, the ongoing contest saw Kohli hammering a Test ton after more than 3 years. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

Kohli is one of the greatest batters to have graced the game and his records across formats state the same.

Many are even backing him to surpass Tendulkar's tally of 100 international tons.

The veteran 34-year-old, however, was enduring a lean patch in Tests before the Ahmedabad game.

His last Test century came against Bangladesh (136) in Kolkata.

75th international centuries for Kohli

Kohli completed 75 centuries in his 494th international appearance. Earlier in the series, he became the fastest batter to complete 25,000 international runs, accomplishing the feat in 549 innings. The sixth-highest run-scorer in international cricket, Kohli averages over 53 in India colors. Besides 75 tons, he boasts 129 half-centuries in international cricket. He has succumbed to ducks 33 times in his career.

Breakdown of Kohli's international numbers

In ODIs, Kohli has amassed 12,809 runs in 262 innings. He averages 57.69 (100s: 46, 50s: 64). He has the second-most ODI hundreds after Tendulkar (49). He is the only batter with 4,000-plus runs in T20Is. He has compiled 4,008 runs in 107 innings at 52.73 (100s: 1, 50s: 37). In Tests, he holds 8,300-plus runs across 183 innings (100s: 28, 50s: 28).

Kohli ends century drought in Tests

Before this innings, Kohli went as many as 41 Test innings without a ton. He crossed the 50-run mark only six times in this period. Meanwhile, against the Aussies, Kohli has raced past 1,900 runs in 24 Tests at an average of 46-plus. The tally includes eight tons and five fifties with the best score of 169.

Second-most runs versus Australia

Kohli has now raced past 4,800 international runs versus Australia in 89 games at 51.20 (100s: 16, 50s: 23). He has displaced Brian Lara (4,714) as the batter with the second-most international runs against Australia. Tendulkar tops the list with 6,707 runs.

How has the Ahmedabad Test proceeded?

Australia posted 480 after winnings the toss and electing to bat at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Usman Khawaja (180) and Cameron Green (114) starred for them. Ravichandran Ashwin claimed six wickets. India made a strong response with Kohli and Shubman Gill (128) slamming centuries. The hosts, hence, gained the lead with five wickets in hand. The contest is heading toward a draw.