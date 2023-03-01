Sports

IND vs AUS: Kuhnemann claims his maiden Test fifer

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Edited by Rajdeep Saha Mar 01, 2023, 02:06 pm 1 min read

Matthew Kuhnemann in his second Test match was the star of the show (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

It has been a great start for Australia as they bundled India for only 109 on Day 1 of the 3rd Test in Indore. Matthew Kuhnemann in his second Test match was the star of the show for the visitors. The left-arm spinner picked up his maiden five-wicket haul and was the pick of the bowlers. Kuhnemann ended with career-best figures of 5/16.

Career best figures for Kuhnemann

Kuhnemann struck in his very first over, outfoxing Rohit Sharma, who wanted to go for a biggie and ended up being stumped. He bowled a slower ball around the off-stump and drew Shubman Gill forward, who ended up getting an edge. His third wicket was of Shreyas Iyer, who got bowled. Kuhnemann then lured R Ashwin for the drive before trapping Umesh Yadav LBW.

India folded for 109

Indian skipper Rohit won the toss and elected to bat first in Indore. Australia's stand-in skipper Steve Smith didn't take long to introduce the spinners and the move paid massive dividends. The hosts suffered a shocking batting collapse. Virat Kohli (22) and Shubman Gill (21) were the only ones to score over 20. Kuhnemann (5/16), Todd Murphy (1/23), and Nathan Lyon (3/35) shared wickets.