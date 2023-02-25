Sports

'She was jogging,' Diana Edulji targets Harmanpreet Kaur's casual approach

Harmanpreet Kaur's run-out was the turning point of the contest

Team India suffered a heart-breaking five-run defeat against Australia in the semi-final of the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. Harmanpreet Kaur's run-out was the turning point of the contest as the Indian skipper seemed set to take her side over the line. Former Indian women's team captain Diana Edulji criticized Harmanpreet's running between the wickets. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

Chasing 173, India required 40 off 32 deliveries when Harmanpreet got run out.

The veteran batter, who made 52 off 34 balls, went for a double after hitting the ball to deep mid-wicket.

She narrowly failed to take the second run as her bat seemingly got stuck in the ground.

While many called her dismissal unlucky, Edulji has slammed Harmanpreet's approach.

What did Edulji say?

"She is thinking the bat got stuck but if you see the second run she was jogging. Why are you running in a relaxed manner when you know when your wicket is so important?" Edulji told PTI. "You have to play professional cricket to win. Look at the dive Ellyse Perry made to save those two runs. That is what professionalism is."

Edulji hits out at Shafali Verma

Besides Harmanpreet, Edulji also called out Shafali Verma, who could only manage a six-ball nine in the semi-final. The opener could only manage 102 runs in five games in the competition. "If Shafali Verma thinks she can't be dropped then she is mistaken. I would like to see videos of her getting out? Her shot selection is so poor," stated Edulji.

Edulji's thoughts on the potential change of leadership

Edulji reckons a change in leadership will not make much of a difference. "Smriti Mandhana and Harman too have been inconsistent that is why India have not won a major tournament," added Edulji. "A captain is as good as the team. if Smriti comes in, the same players are there. It won't make much of a difference."

How did the semi-final clash pan out?

Batting first in Cape Town, Australian openers added 52 runs for the first wicket. Beth Mooney struck 54 before the side was reduced to 88/2. Aussie Women rode on a superb stand between Meg Lanning (49*) and Ashleigh Gardner (31). They posted 172/4. In response, India were 28/3 before Jemimah Rodrigues (43) offered resistance. Harmanpreet scored 52 as India fell short in the end.