Women's T20 World Cup: Team India scripts these records

Written by Parth Dhall Feb 21, 2023, 06:47 pm 3 min read

This is the first instance of India reaching the semis in three consecutive Women's T20 World Cups (Source: Twitter/@BCCIWomen)

India reached the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 semi-finals with a win over Ireland on Monday. Batting first, India posted 155/6 (20), with Smriti Mandhana slamming 87. Ireland started poorly with the bat before fighting back. Rain intervened play as Ireland were behind (DLS method). This is the first instance of India reaching the semis in three consecutive Women's T20 World Cups.

Why does this story matter?

In the 2018 Women's WC, India won four back-to-back matches over New Zealand, Pakistan, Ireland, and Australia to reach the semis. However, England knocked India out.

In 2020, India added another feather to the cap after qualifying for their first-ever T20 WC final. They lost to hosts Australia at a packed MCG.

It remains to be seen if India win the trophy this time.

India's journey in 2023 WT20 WC

India beat arch-rivals Pakistan by seven wickets at Newlands in their 2023 T20 World Cup opener. The Women in Blue then recorded a six-wicket victory over West Indies at the same venue. India's only defeat so far has come against England, who won the contest by 11 runs. India defeated Ireland by five runs (DLS method) to reach the semis.

Smriti Mandhana attains this feat

Star Indian opener Mandhana, who missed the opening game against Pakistan, has been on a roll. After smashing 52 against England, the left-handed batter shone with a 56-ball 87 against Ireland. According to Kausthub Gudipati, Mandhana is just the second Indian woman after Mithali Raj with 50+ scores in consecutive innings in the T20 World Cup.

A look at other notable records

Mandhana's 87 is the highest score by an Indian opener in the Women's T20 World Cup (against Full Members). This is also the highest T20I score by an Indian woman in South Africa. She broke the record of Mithali (76* vs SA, 2018). As per Kausthub Gudipati, India have taken two wickets in the first over of a WT20I inning for the first time.

3,000 runs for Harmanpreet Kaur

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur surpassed 3,000 career WT20I runs. She joined the likes of Suzie Bates (3,820), Meg Lanning (3,346), and Sarah Taylor (3,166) in terms of runs in the format. Kaur has now raced to 3,006 runs at 27.83 (135 innings). She has amassed one ton and nine fifties. In ICC Women's T20 World Cup, she owns 524 runs at 19.40.

First-ever cricketer to play 150 T20Is

Kaur has become the first-ever cricketer to feature in 150 T20Is (male or female). In men's cricket, Indian captain Rohit Sharma holds the record for playing the most matches (148). No other men's cricketer has played 125-plus games. In women's cricket, New Zealand's Suzie Bates is next to Kaur. The former has played 143 WT20Is so far.