Women's T20 WC: Pakistan compile 149/4 against India; Maroof shines

Feb 12, 2023

Pakistan racked up 149/4 in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Group B match against India at Newlands, Cape Town. Skipper Bismah Maroof set the tone of their innings with a sturdy half-century. Middle-order batter Ayesha Naseem also smashed a quickfire 43* off just 25 balls. Meanwhile, spinner Radha Yadav took two wickets for India. The Women in Blue dropped several valuable catches.

Pakistan were at bay in powerplay overs

India were off to a terrific start after Pakistan captain Maroof elected to bat. Spinner Deepti Sharma sent back opener Javeria Khan in the second itself. Notably, Pakistan collected just one boundary in the first three overs. Skipper Maroof broke free in the fourth over and counter-attacked thereafter. Pakistan, who lost only one wicket in the Powerplay, scored 39/1 in this phase.

A massive feat for Deepti

As per Kausthub Gudipati, Deepti has become the only Indian cricketer (men or women) to feature in 50+ consecutive T20Is and 50+ successive T20Is for the side. She played 54 consecutive ODIs between 2016 and 2021. Besides, this is her 50th consecutive T20I appearance (2020-23).

Pakistan accelerate in the middle overs

Pakistan were reduced to 58/3 after 10 overs. They lost Sidra Ameen too in the 13th over. However, Ayesha Naseem and captain Maroof brought Pakistan back in the hunt. The Women in Green touched the 100-run mark in the 16th over. Interestingly, Renuka Singh conceded as many as 18 runs in that over. Maroof and Naseem extended their partnership runs to over 50.

A fine half-century from Maroof

Maroof led Pakistan from the front after they suffered a top-order collapse. The left-handed batter took more responsibility as Pakistan lost their seasoned campaigner, Nida Dar. The former was watchful besides punishing the poor deliveries sporadically. Maroof completed her half-century with a four off Pooja Vastrakar in the 18th over. It was her 12th 50+ score in the shortest format.