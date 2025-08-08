LOADING...
Is Nothing making a foldable phone?
By Akash Pandey
Aug 08, 2025
04:46 pm
Nothing, the tech brand known for its unique smartphone designs, seems to be working on a new device. In a short video posted on X, the company's India head, Akin Evangelidis, can be seen handling an unnamed gadget. The clip has sparked speculation about the possibility of Nothing entering the foldable phone market.

The mysterious device, which looks bulky and rectangular, is a departure from the sleek and transparent designs of previous Nothing phones. This has led many to speculate that it could be a foldable phone, possibly similar to the square-shaped flip-style foldable devices from other brands. However, Nothing has yet to confirm these speculations.

Take a look at the video

The lack of confirmation from Nothing has left fans and tech watchers to speculate about the device's true nature. While many believe it could be a foldable smartphone, others have made more humorous suggestions, including one calling it a "projector remote." If confirmed as a foldable phone, this would mark Nothing's entry into the competitive but fast-growing category of foldables.

Foldable phones have been gaining traction in recent years, with major players such as Samsung, Motorola, and OPPO leading the market. The potential entry of Nothing into this space has piqued interest among tech enthusiasts. However, until the company provides more information about its mysterious device, speculation will continue to run rampant.