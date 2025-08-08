Next Article
Tesla ditches Dojo supercomputer to focus on AI chips
Tesla is switching gears and putting its energy into building new AI chips for real-time decision-making, instead of running its in-house Dojo supercomputer project.
Elon Musk confirmed this move on August 7, 2025, saying it makes more sense to invest in their next-gen AI5 and AI6 chips.
Dojo team being reassigned to other data center projects
The company is going through a major shake-up, with some execs leaving and jobs being cut as they double down on AI tech.
Tesla just signed a huge $16.5 billion chip deal with Samsung, showing how serious they are about this direction.
The old Dojo team isn't out—they're being reassigned to other data center projects as Musk looks to weave advanced AI into everything from self-driving cars to humanoid robots.