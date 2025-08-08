Next Article
81% Indian women use social media for financial decisions: Study
According to a new Meta survey, 4 out of 5 Indian women aged 25-45 now use platforms like Instagram and WhatsApp to help make financial decisions.
The study, which covered major cities like Delhi and Mumbai, highlights just how much digital spaces are shaping how women learn about budgeting, investments, and financial products.
Women are using social media at every step
Women aren't just scrolling—they're actively using social media at every step: from discovering options (81%), comparing them (79%), to actually making purchases (83%).
WhatsApp is especially popular for sharing advice in group chats.
Plus, most women trust financial podcasts and influencers—Instagram Reels are even helping break down tricky topics like mutual funds in a way that actually makes sense.