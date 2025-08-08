Bhumi Pednekar launches beverage brand Backbay: Know all about it

Bollywood actor and climate advocate Bhumi Pednekar has launched a new beverage brand named Backbay. The venture, co-founded with her lawyer sister Samiksha Pednekar, is positioned at the intersection of wellness, sustainability, and design. Backbay's debut product is Backbay Aqua, natural mineral water sourced from the Himalayas and packed in sustainable paper cartons, Pednekar told IndiaRetailing.

Market potential 'Outdated and lacking in trust' Backbay's launch comes as India witnesses a transformation in its premium and functional hydration market. Pednekar said, "When I looked at the bottled water space, it felt outdated and lacking in trust." "Despite being the most essential beverage, water hasn't seen meaningful innovation." "Most options come in plastic, and the alternatives are either expensive or inaccessible." The segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% through 2028, driven by increasing interest in clean-label products and eco-friendly solutions.

Product details About Backbay Aqua Backbay Aqua is naturally alkaline mineral water sourced from the Himalayas, bottled at a women-led facility in Himachal Pradesh. The water undergoes a natural filtration process through mineral-rich formations, absorbing magnesium, calcium, and potassium before being drawn from a protected Himalayan reservoir. "Backbay is not just a product. It is a cleaner, safer choice, one that prioritizes people and the planet," said Pednekar about their venture.