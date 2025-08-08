Next Article
Salman Khan's 'Being Human' collaborates with Marvel for new collection
Salman Khan's Being Human Clothing has teamed up with Marvel India for a fresh line of T-shirts inspired by the new Fantastic Four: First Steps movie.
The collection features superhero-themed designs and was announced on social media.
Tees available in stores now
For the launch, Khan's family members—including Arhaan, Nirvaan, Alizeh, and Ayaan—star in the campaign, each rocking their own Fantastic Four tee.
Sharing the news online, Salman highlighted the theme of togetherness: "No matter how different we are, we fit together."
The shirts are now available in stores for fans who want to channel their inner superhero.