'Dil Ka Darwaza Khol Na Darling': Chaturvedi, Jaya, Wamiqa lead
Filming has kicked off in Goa for Dil Ka Darwaza Khol Na Darling, a new film starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Jaya Bachchan, and Wamiqa Gabbi.
Directed by Vikas Bahl (of Queen and Super 30 fame) and produced by a powerhouse team, the movie is set to hit theaters in 2025.
Team behind the movie
This film brings together fresh talent and veteran stars—plus it's another big step for Chaturvedi after Gully Boy.
With Bahl at the helm and a strong production crew behind it, Dil Ka Darwaza Khol Na Darling is shaping up to be one of 2025's most anticipated releases for anyone who loves Indian cinema.