'Hebbuli Cut' on Sun NXT: How caste shapes teen romance
"Hebbuli Cut," a Kannada film directed by first-timer Bheemrao, will be available on Sun NXT tomorrow.
What starts as a simple teenage romance quickly shifts gears, shining a light on caste discrimination still present in parts of Karnataka.
The film has been getting attention for how honestly it tackles these tough issues.
Story, writing, and themes of the film
The story follows Vinaya (Mounesh Nataranga), who tries to impress his crush Rekha with a trendy haircut, only to be denied service at the salon because of his caste.
This moment sets off an honest look at social barriers many still face today.
Co-written by Bheemrao and Ananth Shandreya, "Hebbuli Cut" joins Sun NXT's growing lineup of films that don't shy away from real-world problems and spark important conversations.