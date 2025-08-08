'Hebbuli Cut' on Sun NXT: How caste shapes teen romance

Story, writing, and themes of the film

The story follows Vinaya (Mounesh Nataranga), who tries to impress his crush Rekha with a trendy haircut, only to be denied service at the salon because of his caste.

This moment sets off an honest look at social barriers many still face today.

Co-written by Bheemrao and Ananth Shandreya, "Hebbuli Cut" joins Sun NXT's growing lineup of films that don't shy away from real-world problems and spark important conversations.