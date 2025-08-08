'Bullet' teaser: Raghava Lawrence's brother makes debut
The teaser for Bullet, a new action thriller directed by Innasi Pandiyan, just dropped—and it's the big acting debut for Elvin, who happens to be Raghava Lawrence's brother.
The teaser got a warm social media launch from stars like Vishal and Prithviraj Sukumaran.
Bullet is all set to hit theaters soon.
Elvin is out for revenge, while Lawrence plays a cop
In the teaser, Elvin's character is out for revenge on his bullet bike, while Lawrence plays a cop trying to crack the case.
Expect ghost rider vibes mixed with supernatural suspense and some heartfelt moments—lines like "Since childhood, I have never gotten anything I desired" give us a glimpse into deeper themes of loss and longing.
Supporting cast and music
Alongside Elvin and Lawrence, you'll see Sunil, Vaishali, and Singampuli. Music is by Sam CS.
The film opens with "Every disaster has happened somewhere...," hinting at mysteries that go beyond science—so get ready for some twists!