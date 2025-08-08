Next Article
'Silaa' in Son Doong Cave: Harshvardhan Rane shares BTS glimpses
Harshvardhan Rane just gave fans a peek behind the scenes of his new film Silaa, shot in Vietnam's stunning Son Doong Cave—the largest cave on the planet.
The unique location promises some seriously epic visuals and adds a fresh vibe to the movie.
Rane completed the full cave expedition
Rane didn't just act—he completed the full cave expedition too, making him one of only 100 Indians to do it.
He shared photos on Instagram with his expedition medal and director Omung Kumar, earning praise from Kumar's wife Vanita for their "grit" and "perseverance."
Silaa's release date is still under wraps, but it's already got fans buzzing.