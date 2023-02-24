Sports

Ayabonga Khaka claims her maiden four-fer in Women's T20 WC

South African pacer Ayabonga Khaka claimed a match-winning four-fer (4/29) against England in the second semi-final of the 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup. She dismissed the likes of Danielle Wyatt, Amy Jones, Sophie Ecclestone, and Katherine Sciver-Brunt, restricting England to 158/8. Khaka claimed her maiden four-wicket haul in T20 WC as SA clinched a six-run win at Newlands. We decode her WT20I stats.

How has she fared in Women's T20 WC?

As stated, Khaka claimed her maiden four-wicket haul in ICC Women's T20 WC. She now owns 11 scalps across nine matches in the tournament at 18.45. Notably, she has picked seven wickets in four matches in the 2023 edition of the tournament, averaging 11.42. Khaka is SA's joint-highest wicket-taker alongside Kapp in the 2023 edition so far.

A look at her WT20I numbers

Khaka made her debut against Bangladesh in 2012. She has since pocketed 47 scalps in 49 matches at 21.95. She has an economy rate of 6.28. She also owns a four-wicket haul against Ireland (4/23). Notably, she is SA's fifth-highest wicket-taker in WT20Is, ranking behind Shabnim Ismail (121), Marizanne Kapp (74), Dane van Niekerk (65), and Sune Luus (49).

How did the match pan out?

Opting to bat, SA were 14/0 after four overs before changing gears. The pair of Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits scored in tandem as SA stitched a 96-run opening partnership. Later, Kapp's blistering cameo (27*) got them past 160. England suffered two early setbacks before Wyatt and Natalie Sciver steadied their ship. England, however, fell short in the chase by six runs (158/8).

SA to face reigning champions Australia

South Africa will face five-time winners Australia in the final on February 26 at Newlands (6:30 PM IST). SA will mark their first final appearance, having been a semi-finalist in 2014 and 2020. Notably, Australia will mark their seventh appearance in a T20 WC final.