ICC WT20I Rankings: India's Richa Ghosh attains career-high rating points

Written by V Shashank Feb 21, 2023, 03:31 pm 2 min read

Richa Ghosh has jumped to the 20th spot among batters (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Indian wicket-keeper batter Richa Ghosh achieved a career-high rating point (572) in the latest ICC WT20I Rankings for batters. Ghosh gained 58 points post the blistering 47* against England in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, which India lost by 11 runs. She is seated 20th among batters. Meanwhile, Pakistan's Nida Dar gained two places to be a career-high fifth among all-rounders. Here's more.

Ghosh and Dar shine in WT20 WC

Ghosh is India's second-highest run-getter in the 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup. She owns 122 runs at 122.00. Her scores read 31*, 44*, 47*, and 0. Only Smriti Mandhana (149) has compiled more runs than her. Ghosh has gained 16 places to be 20th among batters. Meanwhile, Dar has bagged four wickets besides scoring 33 and 27 against Ireland and West Indies, respectively.

Tahuhu and Brown move up in Bowling Rankings

New Zealand pacer Lea Tahuhu leapfrogged three places to seventh among bowlers. She is the joint-highest wicket-taker in the tournament alongside Australia's Megan Schutt (eight scalps each). Australian pacer Darcie Brown jumped 10 places to reach a career-high eighth spot. She has taken four wickets in the tournament. England spinner Sophie Ecclestone remains the number one bowler, with seven scalps at 7.14.

Renuka rises post record-breaking fifer versus England

Indian seamer Renuka Singh gained seven places to attain a career-high fifth spot in Bowling Rankings. She pocketed a record-breaking fifer against England (5/15). She became only the second Indian with a fifer in the Women's T20 WC.

Gardner unmoved as the number-one all-rounder

New Zealand's Amelia Kerr registered career-high ratings among batters (moved three places to 16th) and all-rounders (moved one place to equal third). Recently, the 22-year-old scored 66 and took 2/7 against Sri Lanka. Australia's Ashleigh Gardner remains the number one all-rounder, with West Indies' Hayley Matthews gaining one place to be second. Meanwhile, Australia's Tahlia McGrath is still atop the Batting Rankings.

Women's T20 WC playoffs to commence on February 23

The first and second semi-finals of the ongoing ICC Women's T20 WC will take place on February 23 and 24, respectively. The finale is scheduled for February 26 (6:30 PM IST). The Newlands in Cape Town will be hosting the knockouts. Group A table-toppers Australia have qualified for the playoffs. Meanwhile, India and England have qualified from Group B.