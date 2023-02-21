Sports

377 weeks and counting! Djokovic equals record of Steffi Graf

Written by Parth Dhall Feb 21, 2023

Djokovic has now spent 377 weeks at number one

Serbian ace Novak Djokovic added another feather to his cap on Monday after equaling an all-time record of Steffi Graf. Djokovic has now spent 377 weeks at number one (ATP Rankings), the joint-most with Graf. The latter spent as many weeks as the women's world number one (WTA Rankings). Djokovic recently won a record-equaling 22nd Grand Slam title at the Australian Open.

Why does this story matter?

Djokovic was back as the top-ranked ranked men's singles player in the ATP Rankings after winning the 2023 Australian Open.

Djokovic, who was ranked fifth before the tournament, replaced Carlos Alcaraz at the top.

As per ATP, it was the biggest jump to the top spot between two editions of the ATP Rankings (since 1973).

And now, Djokovic is set to break Graf's record.

Djokovic surpassed Federer in March 2021

In March 2021, Djokovic broke legend Roger Federer's record (310) for the most weeks at number one (ATP Rankings). Djokovic first attained the number one ranking, aged 24 years and 43 days, in July 2011. Djokovic's span between the first and last dates at number one (11 years, 231 days) is the second-longest after that of Federer (14 years, 142 days).

Djokovic also eclipsed Pete Sampras in 2021

Djokovic finished 2021 as the year-end number one for the seventh time (2011-2012, 2014-2015, 2018, 2020-2021). With this, he broke the record of Pete Sampras, who achieved the same six times (1993-1998). Jimmy Connors, Federer, and Rafael Nadal did so five times each.

Another feat for Djokovic

Djokovic is one of just three players to have been in the top two (ATP Rankings) for over 500 weeks. Djokovic occupies the third spot on this list (524 weeks), only behind Nadal (596) and Federer (528).

A record-equaling 22nd major title

Djokovic equaled Spaniard Nadal in terms of career Grand Slam victories by winning the Australian Open 2023. The Serbian sealed an emphatic straight-set win over Greek sensation Stefanos Tsitsipas (6-3, 7-6, 7-6) in the final. Djokovic managed to clinch his 10th Australian Open crown, the first player to achieve this mark at this Slam in the Open Era.

Major stats of Djokovic

Djokovic sealed his 10th AO title in Melbourne to extend his record. Meanwhile, the Serbian ace pocketed seven Wimbledon titles, three US Open honors, and two French Open crowns respectively. Djokovic has now extended his career Slam win-loss tally to 341-47. At the AO, Djokovic has a win-loss tally of 89-8. Djokovic made his 33rd Slam final appearance (22-11 record).

Djokovic claimed his 93rd ATP title

Djokovic pocketed his 93rd ATP Tour honor, steering clear of Nadal, who has 92. Djokovic is now only behind Federer in this regard. The Swiss maestro collected a total of 103 titles in his illustrious career.