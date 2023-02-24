Sports

ICC Women's T20 WC, Australia reach their seventh final: Stats

Written by V Shashank Feb 24, 2023, 12:14 pm 3 min read

Australia will mark their seventh final appearance in Women's T20 World Cup (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Reigning champions Australia overpowered India to reach the 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup final on Thursday. Notably, this would be Australia's seventh appearance in a T20 WC final. They will face the winner of the second semi-final clash between England and South Africa. The finale will take place on February 26 at Newlands. We look at Australia's performance in the Women's T20 WC.

Australia's journey in the 2023 Women's T20 WC

Australia were seated in Group A alongside Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, New Zealand, and South Africa. Australia beat NZ and Bangladesh by 97 runs and eight wickets, respectively. They clinched a 10-wicket win over SL, followed by a six-wicket win over SA. Australia finished atop Group A with eight points and an NRR of +2.149. Australia beat India by five runs to reach the final.

Australia's run in previous editions

Notably, Australia are the only side to clear the group stage in all previous Women's T20 WC. They finished in the semi-final stage in the inaugural 2009 edition. The Aussies were crowned champions in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2010, and 2020 editions. The 2016 edition saw them finishing as runners-up as they lost to West Indies in the final.

Most wins in the competition

So far, Australia Women boast 34 wins in 43 games at the gala T20 tournament (Tied: 1). England trail them in terms of wins (28). No other team has won even 25 games in the WC.

Meg Lanning owns the second-most runs

Australian skipper Meg Lanning is the second-highest run-getter in the competition (982 runs at 40.91). Only Suzie Bates (1,066) has compiled more runs than her. Lanning also owns the joint-second-most fifty-plus scores for Australia in the tournament (5 - 100s: 1, 50s: 4). She shares this record with Beth Mooney. Meanwhile, Alyssa Healy has the most 50-plus scores for the defending champions (7).

Highest individual score

Lanning also owns the highest-individual score in the competition. She scored a 65-ball 126 against Ireland in the 2014 edition. The veteran batter is the only Aussie to date with a ton in the Women's T20 WC. Meanwhile, Alyssa Healy's strike rate of 129.45 is the highest among batters with 300 or more runs in the WC.

Top performers in the 2023 Women's T20 WC

Healy tops the batting charts for Australia in the ongoing tournament. The wicket-keeper batter has smacked 171 runs in four outings at 57.00 (50s: 2). Lanning (139) and Mooney (132) follow suit. Off-spinner Ashleigh Gardner has the joint-most wickets in the tournament alongside teammate Megan Schutt (9 each). Darcie Brown and Georgia Wareham have the joint-second-most scalps for Australia (6 each).