Australia Women beat India Women, reach 2023 T20 WC final

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 23, 2023, 09:44 pm 2 min read

Australia have reached the ICC Women's T20 World Cup final after beating India Women in the first semi-final on Thursday. Batting first, the Aussies posted 172/4 in 20 overs. Beth Mooney and Meg Lanning contributed immensely. In response, India were off to a sorry start before finding themselves doing well in the chase. However, Harmanpreet Kaur's dismissal ended India's hunt, who managed 167/8.

How did the match pan out?

Australian openers added 52 runs for the first wicket. Mooney struck a fifty before the side was reduced to 88/2. Aussie Women rode on a superb stand between Lanning and Ashleigh Gardner to set up a solid score. Lanning helped AUSW post 172/4. In response, India were 28/3 before offering resistance. Harmanpreet scored 52 as India fell short in the end.

Mooney slams her 17th fifty

Mooney smashed a superb 37-ball 54, slamming seven fours and a six. She struck at 145.95. She has now raced to 2,276 runs at 39.24. In 22 matches versus India, Mooney has raced past the 800-run mark (817), averaging 48.05. She hit her 8th fifty versus India Women. In the coveted Women's T20 World Cup, Mooney has surpassed 500 runs (534) at 38.14.

Lanning impressed with a fine 49*-run knock

Aussie skipper Lanning scored 49* from 34 balls. She hit four fours and two sixes. Lanning has raced to 3,395 runs at 36.90. Versus India, she has now amassed 557 runs at 32.76. In the Women's T20 World Cup, she has 982 runs at 40.91.

Key numbers for the Indian bowlers

Deepti Sharma claimed 1/30 from her four overs. She has raced to 102 scalps at 19.46. In the Women's T20 World Cup, she has 15 scalps at 25.60. Shikha Pandey claimed 2/32 from her four overs. Pandey has 43 scalps at 26.16. In the Women's T20 World Cup, Pandey has managed 12 scalps at 19.66.

Jemimah and Harmanpreet contribute with the bat

Jemimah Rodrigues scored a brisk 24-ball 43. She hammered six fours. Rodrigues has breached the 1,700-run mark (1,704) at 29.89. In the Women's T20 World Cup, she has raced to 339 runs at 26.07. Harmanpreet had an unlucky dismissal, being run out. She smoked a 34-ball 52. Harmanpreet has raced to 3,058 runs at 28.05. She slammed her 10th fifty.