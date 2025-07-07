Brendon McCullum admits toss mistake in Edgbaston Test: Details here

Brendon McCullum , the head coach of the England cricket team , has admitted that they may have erred by opting to bowl first in their second Test against India at Edgbaston. The decision led to a massive 336-run defeat for the hosts. Captain Ben Stokes had stuck with his strategy of chasing in the fourth innings but it allowed India to bat first on a pitch that eventually proved favorable for them. Here's more.

Tactical evaluation 'Did we miss an opportunity there?' As the match progressed, McCullum said they started questioning their toss decision. "I think as the game unfolded we probably looked back on that toss and said 'did we miss an opportunity there?' and it's probably fair," McCullum told BBC Test Match Special. "We didn't expect that the wicket would play quite as it did and hence we probably got it slightly wrong."

Captain's defense Stokes defends his decision Despite McCullum's admission, Stokes defended his decision by pointing out England's failure to dismiss India's lower order in the first innings. "No-one's got a crystal ball, no-one really knows what a wicket's going to do," he said. He added they were happy having India at 211-5 but couldn't capitalize on that position, allowing them to recover and post a substantial first-innings total.

Team adjustments Changes in England's squad for the 3rd Test In response to the defeat, England have made a change to their squad for the third Test at Lord's. Seamer Gus Atkinson, who missed the first two Tests due to a hamstring injury, has been included in an otherwise unchanged squad. Jofra Archer could also make his return after a four-year absence due to injuries while Sam Cook and Jamie Overton are also in contention given the quick turnaround.