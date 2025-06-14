What's the story

As Team India gears up for a five-match Test series against England, all eyes will be on Jasprit Bumrah.

The world's number one Test bowler will lead India's pace attack in the series opener at Leeds on June 20.

This will be his fifth Test series against England. Meanwhile, England's vice-captain Ollie Pope has been among many batters who have been tormented by Bumrah.

Here we decode his misery against the pacer.