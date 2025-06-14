Dissecting Ollie Pope's misery vs Jasprit Bumrah in Tests: Stats
What's the story
As Team India gears up for a five-match Test series against England, all eyes will be on Jasprit Bumrah.
The world's number one Test bowler will lead India's pace attack in the series opener at Leeds on June 20.
This will be his fifth Test series against England. Meanwhile, England's vice-captain Ollie Pope has been among many batters who have been tormented by Bumrah.
Here we decode his misery against the pacer.
Rivalry
Five dismissals against Pope
As per ESPNcricinfo, Bumrah has trapped Pope five times across 13 innings as the batter has just managed 86 runs in this battle at a paltry average of 17.20.
Former Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is the only bowler to dismiss Pope more often (7 times) in Tests.
On England soil, Bumrah has sent back Pope thrice across six innings. The latter's average plummets further down to 10.66 in this regard.
Stats
Pope vs India
Pope slammed a match-defining 196 in the 2024 Hyderabad Test against India.
However, his overall record against the team is paltry. The batter has managed just 615 runs across 13 Tests against India at 24.60.
This includes a solitary fifty besides a ton. Pope has bagged three ducks against India.
On England soil, the experienced batter boasts 147 runs across seven innings against India at 21.
Performance review
Bumrah's overall stats against England
Meanwhile, Bumrah has played 14 Tests against England, taking a total of 60 wickets at an impressive average of 22.16.
No other Indian with at least 50 wickets against the Brits has a better average. Bumrah's tally includes three fifers.
This makes him one of only eight Indians to have taken 60 or more wickets in Tests against this team.
Ashwin leads the overall tally with 114 wickets.
Overseas record
Fourth-most Test wickets for India in England
Bumrah is India's fourth-highest wicket-taker in England in Tests, with 37 wickets from just nine matches at an average of 26.27.
His tally includes two five-wicket hauls and a remarkable bowling strike rate of 57.8.
Among Indians, only Ishant Sharma (51), Kapil Dev (43), and Mohammed Shami (42) have more Test wickets in England than Bumrah.
Performances
Bumrah's fifers vs England in Tests
Bumrah has been instrumental in several of India's Test victories against England.
His impressive 5/85 in the 2018 Nottingham Test helped India win by a massive margin of 203 runs.
He was equally effective in the 2021 Nottingham Test, where he took five wickets for just 64 runs in the first innings.
The game resulted in a draw.
His performance of 6/45 against England at Visakhapatnam (2024) also helped India secure a comfortable victory.
Career overview
Here are their overall career stats
Last year, Bumrah became the fastest Indian pacer to 200 Test wickets, getting the landmark in 44 Tests.
In 45 Tests, he owns 205 wickets at a stunning average of 19.40.
Meanwhile, Pope slammed a superb 171 in his preceding Test assignment, the one-off four-day Test versus Zimbabwe last month.
This century took his tally to 3,301 Test runs at an average of 35.49. In addition to eight tons, he has smashed 15 fifties.