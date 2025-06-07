Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara recall friendly on-field arguments
At the launch of Puja Pujara's book, The Diary of a Cricketer's Wife, Indian cricket stars Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara entertained the audience with some funny anecdotes from their playing days.
They recalled their friendly arguments over fielding positions like short leg and silly point.
"We fight among ourselves, who will take the short leg, who will take the silly point," Rohit said while chuckling.
Batting banter
'You take short leg, I'll take silly point'
Rohit further revealed that Pujara used his batting position, No. 3, as an excuse to avoid fielding positions.
"He said 'I'm No. 3, so I need to rest more than you,'" Rohit recalled.
However, the tables turned when Rohit started opening in Tests and asked Pujara to take up the short-leg position.
"I had no answer - I just went," said a smiling Pujara.
Cricket camaraderie
'We once scored over 800 runs in a single game'
The duo also shared their early memories of playing for Indian Oil in the Times Shield.
"We had a strong batting line-up," Pujara recalled, adding that they once scored over 800 runs in a single game.
He also said that batting with Rohit at the non-striker's end was always entertaining as he would take on the bowlers fearlessly.
While Rohit is now retired from Tests, Pujara has fallen out of favor.
Food fiasco
Pujara once got mobbed looking for vegetarian food
Another funny incident shared by the duo was from a 2012 India A tour to Trinidad and Tobago.
Pujara was mobbed late at night while looking for vegetarian food.
Rohit jokingly said, "Moral of the story - we told him not to go out after 9pm. But he's stubborn."
Despite his last Test appearance in June 2023, Pujara has scored an impressive 7,195 runs in 103 matches at an average of 43.60.
