At the launch of Puja Pujara's book, The Diary of a Cricketer's Wife, Indian cricket stars Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara entertained the audience with some funny anecdotes from their playing days.

They recalled their friendly arguments over fielding positions like short leg and silly point.

"We fight among ourselves, who will take the short leg, who will take the silly point," Rohit said while chuckling.