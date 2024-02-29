Next Article

Yashasvi jaiswal can become second fastest indian to 1,000 Test runs (Source: X/@BCCI)

Yashasvi Jaiswal eyes these feats in fifth Test versus England

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:20 pm Feb 29, 202412:20 pm

What's the story The in-form Yashasvi Jaiswal can accomplish some massive feats in the fifth and final Test against England in Dharamsala, starting on March 7. The young southpaw has been in stupendous form in this series as India own an unassailable 3-1 lead. Jaiswal has smoked two double-centuries alongside a couple of fifties in this series. Here are the records he can accomplish in Dharamsala.

1,000 Test runs

Second-fastest Indian to 1,000 Test runs

Jaiswal currently owns 971 runs from 15 innings of eight Tests at 69.35 (three tons, three fifties). He requires just 29 runs in his next two innings to displace Cheteshwar Pujara as the second-fastest Indian to reach 1,000 Test runs. The latter reached the milestone in 18 innings. Meanwhile, Vinod Kambli (14 innings) continues to be the fastest Indian to get the feat.

Information

Do you know?

As per cricket statistician Kausthub Gudipati, Jaiswal now has the most runs by an Indian batter in their career's first eight Tests (971). He is only behind the legendary Sir Donald Bradman (1,210) on this list.

700 series runs

Can Jaiswal join Gavaskar on this list?

Jaiswal is the leading run-scorer of the ongoing series, having smashed 655 runs at an incredible average of 93.57. He can become just the second Indian after Sunil Gavaskar to clock 700 or more runs in a bilateral Test series. The latter slammed 774 runs in the 1971 away series against West Indies and 732 runs in the 1978-79 home series against WI.

Kohli's record

Jaiswal set to go past Kohli

Jaiswal needs a solitary run to break the tie with Virat Kohli and become the highest run-getter for India in a bilateral Test series against England. Meanwhile, Jaiswal could also become just the third batter to accomplish 700-plus runs in an India-England Test series. He would join England batters Graham Gooch (752 in 1990) and Joe Root (737 in 2021-22).

Elite list

Another record waiting for Jaiswal

Meanwhile, Jaiswal can become just the third player to accomplish 700 or more runs in a bilateral Test series in India. Besides Gavaskar (732 runs versus West Indies, 1978-79), the young southpaw would join WI legend Everton Weekes, who hammered 779 runs in the 1948 away Test series against India.

Sixes landmark

Jaiswal eyes this sixes record

Jaiswal's current tally of 23 sixes is the most for a batter in a bilateral Test series. He needs just three more maximums to go past New Zealand's Tim Southee (25) and become the batter with the second-most Test sixes against the English team. WI legend Vivian Richards (34) tops the chart in this regard. Jaiswal would require 12 maximums to go past him.