5 milestones Rohit Sharma can accomplish in Ranchi Test

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:03 am Feb 20, 2024

What's the story Team India has made a terrific bounce back in the ongoing five-Test series against England. After narrowly losing the opener, the hosts won the next two games. Hence, India have a chance to seal the series in the fourth Test in Ranchi, which gets underway on February 23. Meanwhile, here are five records Rohit Sharma can accomplish in the Ranchi Test.

Test runs

4,000 Test runs loading for Rohit

Rohit, who made a match-winning 131 in the third Test in Rajkot, needs 23 runs to accomplish 4,000 Test runs. He would be the 17th Indian to get this milestone. His current tally stands at 3,977 runs in 57 Tests with his average being 45.19. The tally includes 11 tons and 16 fifties. 2,242 of his runs have come in home Tests at 62.27.

Rohit vs England

1,000 Test runs against England

Rohit can also become just the 16th Indian to hammer 1,000 Test runs against England. He currently owns 987 runs across 12 Tests against them at 47. He has slammed three tons and as many fifties against them. Notably, the veteran opener has not hammered even 800 Test runs against any other nation.

Run in Asia

2,500 Test runs in Asia

Rohit needs just 50 runs to become the 16th Indian to complete 2,500 Test runs in Asia. He currently owns 2,450 runs across 31 games in the continent at 56.97. Only Virender Sehwag (57.39) has a higher average among Indian batters with as many more Test runs in Asia than Rohit. Nine of Rohit's 11 Test tons have come in Asia (50s: 8).

FC milestone

9,000 FC runs loading for Rohit

The Indian skipper can also get to 9,000 runs in First-Class cricket. As of now, the 36-year-old has 8,963 runs across 118 games in the format at 52.72. The tally includes 28 tons and 36 fifties with 309* being his best score. While Rohit made his FC debut in July 2006, he received his maiden Test cap seven years later, in November 2013.

Sixes tally

Can Rohit get to 600 international sixes?

Rohit (593) needs to clear the fence seven more times to become the first batter to hammer 600 sixes in international cricket. He currently owns 80, 323, and 190 maximums in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is, respectively. West Indies' Chris Gayle (553) and Pakistan's Shahid Afridi (476) are the only other batters with 400-plus international maximums. Notably, Rohit smoked three maximums in the Rajkot Test.