Rohit and Jadeja hammered tons for India (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

India vs England: Rohit and Jadeja centuries headline Day 1

By Rajdeep Saha 05:36 pm Feb 15, 202405:36 pm

What's the story India ended Day 1 of the third Test on 326/5 from 86 overs in Rajkot. England had reduced India to 33/3 at one stage before a prolific stand between Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja helped the hosts gain control. Rohit hammered 131 and Jadeja is unbeaten on 110. After Rohit's dismissal, debutant Sarfaraz Khan smashed 62. Here are further details.

Next Article

Start

A horrific start for the Indian cricket team

India were rocked after a brisk start. Yashasvi Jaiswal was caught at his crease and poked at a Mark Wood delivery that ended up with some late movement. In the sixth over, last match's centurion, Shubman Gill, fell for a nine-ball duck. Wood got Gill to poke at the ball swinging away. In the ninth over, Rajat Patidar was dismissed by spinner Tom Hartley.

Partnership

A majestic stand for the fourth wicket

After three quick wickets, Rohit and Jadeja played superbly. What followed was a double-century stand. Rohit played true to his natural self with Jadeja playing the support act. Having added 204 runs, Rohit and Jadeja became the third Indian pair to record a double-century stand against England for the fourth wicket. In the 64th over, Rohit was dismissed by Wood's short ball.

Rohit

Rohit slams his 11th century, 3rd versus England

While Rohit was watchful, he kept finding the odd boundaries. He smashed 14 fours and three sixes in his knock of 131 from 196 balls. This was Rohit's 11th century in Tests as he owns 3,958 runs at 45.49 (50s: 16). 2,223 of his runs have come in home Tests at 63.51. He slammed his 3rd ton versus England, racing to 968 runs.

Jadeja

Jadeja is unbeaten on 110

Jadeja has faced 212 balls for his 110*. He absorbed pressure and put a price on his wicket (4s: 9, 6s: 2). Notably, he was stranded in the 90s for quite some time. Apart from the unfortunate run-out of Sarfaraz, it was a crucial stay at the crease for Jadeja. Notably, he shared a crucial 77-run stand with Sarfaraz, who smashed 62.

Records

Jadeja completes 3,000 Test runs

Jadeja smashed his fourth Test hundred (50s: 20). En route to his ton, Jadeja also went past 7,000 First-Class runs. Meanwhile, he surpassed 3,000 Test runs shortly after bringing up his century. Jadeja slammed his second hundred against England as the tally also includes six fifties. He is closing in on 1,000 runs versus England (998).

Sarfaraz

A heroic knock from Sarfaraz's blade

Debutant Sarfaraz showed why he needed to be drafted into the team after hammering a clutch 66-ball 62. He smashed nine fours and a six. He looked mature and sturdy during his stay. He was playing well and kept the scoreboard ticking. He fared well against the spinners. After a lot of hard work in domestic cricket, Sarfaraz lit up Rajkot with his knock.

Information

An unwanted run-out does Sarfaraz in

Jadeja was playing on 99 and he pushed a delivery to mid-on and called for a run but sent Sarfaraz back while turning the single down. Wood made no mistake and his direct throw caught Sarfaraz in no man's land.

Information

Kuldeep has joined Jadeja

India sent Kuldeep Yadav to see out the day and he did a decent job. He is unbeaten on 1 from 10 balls. Kuldeep will want to score some useful runs in the morning session tomorrow.

Bowling

What about the England bowlers?

Wood was the bright spot for England with the ball. He claimed three scalps for 69 runs from 17 overs. James Anderson was superb. He asked questions but didn't manage any wicket. He conceded 51 from 19 overs. Among spinners. Hartley managed 1/81 from 23 overs. Meanwhile, Rehan Ahmed conceded 53 from his 14 overs. Joe Root conceded 68 from 13 overs.