Rohit and Jaiswal to open the innings

With plenty of senior players unavailable, Rohit Sharma will be the key for India at the top of the order. The dasher looked in control in the first match but could not convert it into a big score. Similarly, Yashasvi Jaiswal played a superb 74-ball 80 in the first innings and batted with great intent. He will look to continue in the same manner.

Gill, Iyer, Patidar and Sarfaraz form the middle-order

Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer have struggled for form in recent times. But with KL Rahul getting sidelined due to a quadriceps injury, India will rely on Gill and Iyer to deliver in the middle order. Newcomers like Rajat Patidar and Sarfaraz Khan are expected to make their debuts as the hosts will look to solidify their batting in the middle.

KS Bharat will sport the gloves

KS Bharat will keep his place in the starting line-up after a decent wicket-keeping display in Hyderabad. The 30-year-old scored 41 and 28 in the two innings and looked pretty good. India were in contention to chase down the total when Bharat and Ravichandran Ashwin stitched a 57-run stand. In both innings, Bharat showed application with the bat and tackled the spinners well.

Here are the all-rounders

Axar Patel and Ashwin will hold the bowling arsenal. In Jadeja's absence, the onus of delivering will be on Axar and Ashwin. While Ashwin returned with figures of 3/68 and 3/126, Axar claimed three wickets from the first Test. The latter also fared well with the bat. Both spinners will have to work in tandem to put this England team in trouble.

Who will form India's bowling attack

Mohammed Siraj only bowled 11 overs in the first Test. India can consider replacing him with another spinner in the form of Kuldeep Yadav. The left-arm wrist-spinner will add variety to India's spin attack and can make a difference in the next match. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah, who returned with six wickets, will look to continue his exceptional form as India's lone pacer.