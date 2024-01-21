Ravindra Jadeja can accomplish these milestones in England Tests

Jadeja is closing in on 500 FC scalps (Source: X/@ICC)

India are gearing up to host England in a crucial five-match Test series, starting on January 25. Veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will be critical to India's success as he has been nothing but sensational in home Tests. The left-arm spinner boasts a stellar Test record as he can contribute across all three departments. Here is the list of milestones Jadeja can accomplish against England.

7,000 runs and 500 wickets in FC cricket

Jadeja requires just six scalps to complete 500 wickets in FC cricket. Having featured in 123 games, he averages 23.81 as the tally includes 31 five-wicket hauls. The 35-year-old can also complete 7,000 runs in whites. He is just 100 runs short of the milestone. Jadeja averages 45.39 with the bat (100s: 12, 50s: 36). Notably, he owns three triple-tons.

3,000 runs in Tests

Jadeja (2,804) can also accomplish 3,000 runs in Test cricket. He averages 35.94 in the format after 68 games. He can become the third Indian all-rounder after Ravichandran Ashwin and Kapil Dev to accomplish the Test double of 250 wickets and 3,000 runs. Notably, Jadeja has scalped 275 wickets in the format. His all-round tally includes three tons, 19 half-centuries, and 12 fifers.

200 wickets at home loading for Jadeja

Jadeja can become just the fifth Indian bowler to complete 200 Test wickets at home. He is just six scalps short of the massive milestone. He would join greats like Anil Kumble (350), Ashwin (337), Harbhajan Singh (265), and Kapil (219). 10 of Jadeja's 12 Test fifers and both his match 10-wicket hauls have come at home.

100 international wickets against England

Across all three formats, Jadeja has returned with 94 international wickets against England at 31.01. Australia (134) are the only team against which the spinner has taken more wickets. Meanwhile, the spinner can become the fourth Indian bowler to complete 100 wickets against the Brits. Kumble (117), Ashwin (124), and Kapil (113) are currently the ones with this milestone.

550 international wickets loading for Jadeja

Jadeja is two scalps short of completing 550 international wickets. He would become the seventh Indian to get this milestone. As Jadeja also owns 6,040 runs, he would become the second Indian all-rounder after Kapil to complete the international double of 6,000 runs and 550 wickets. The latter finished his celebrated career with 9,031 runs and 687 wickets.