Jos Buttler becomes fifth England player with 5,000 ODI runs

05:01 am Dec 07, 2023

Jos Buttler has completed 5,000 runs for England in ODIs (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Jos Buttler has completed 5,000 runs for England in One-Day Internationals. The England skipper reached the landmark with his 36th run in the 2nd ODI against West Indies in Antigua. Buttler has become only the fifth player to complete 5,000 runs for England in the 50-over format. Before this match, he averaged just 9.75 in his last eight ODI innings.

Buttler joins this elite list

As mentioned, Buttler is the fifth player with 5,000 ODI runs for England. He is only behind Eoin Morgan (6,957), Joe Root (6,522), Ian Bell (5,416), and Paul Collingwood (5,092) in terms of runs. Buttler achieved this feat in his 180th ODI. Besides, no other England batter has over 4,700 runs in the format. Alec Stewart follows Buttler with 4,677 runs.

Buttler averaged under 20 in WC 2023

Despite his prowess, Buttler couldn't make an impact in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. After scoring 43 in England's opener against New Zealand, Buttler crossed the 25-run mark only once, managing 27 against Pakistan. His scores in the tournament read 43(42), 20(10), 9(18), 15(7), 8(6), 10(23), 1(7), 5(11), and 27 (18). Buttler averaged 15.33 in the event, having slammed 138 runs.

A look at his ODI career

Having played 180 ODIs, Buttler has clobbered over 5,000 runs (5,022) at 39.85. The tally includes 11 tons and 26 fifties. His strike rate of 117.14 is the third-highest among batters with at least 1,000 runs in the format. Buttler is also the only England player with a 36-plus average and 110-plus strike rate in ODIs (Minimum: 1,000 runs).

Buttler slams 58* versus WI in the second ODI

Buttler came to the crease when England were 116/4 in a chase of 203. He went on to smash an unbeaten 58 from 45 balls, slamming four fours and three sixes. Buttler shared a pivotal 90*-run stand alongside Harry Brook (43*) to steer England home in the second ODI. Buttler smacked his 26th fifty and a second versus WI.

Breaking down Buttler's 5,000 ODI runs

As per ESPNcricinfo, Buttler owns 2,313 runs at home, averaging 42.83 with the help of five tons and 14 fifties. In 78 away ODIs (home of opposition), Buttler now owns 2,209 runs at 38.08 (100s: 5, 50s: 10). Meanwhile, he has amassed 500 runs in neutral venues (100s: 1, 50s: 2).